Riverwater Partners LLC Buys 89 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Grand Canyon Education accounts for about 1.3% of Riverwater Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 4,480.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 182.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $131.21. 44,760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,647. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.59. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.65 and a twelve month high of $144.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $278.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.00 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 21.33%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barrington Research raised their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Featured Stories

