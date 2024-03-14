Riverwater Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Riverwater Partners LLC raised its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 2.7% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 0.7% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 20,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 3.4% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HSIC traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.78. 263,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,135,202. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.01 and a 52-week high of $85.75. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.18 and its 200-day moving average is $72.78.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.04). Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.09.

In other news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $1,049,104.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,671,083.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $1,049,104.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,671,083.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 11,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total transaction of $831,836.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,650.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

