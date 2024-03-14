Rio Tinto Group (ASX:RIO) Insider Dean Valle Acquires 123 Shares

Rio Tinto Group (ASX:RIO – Get Free Report) insider Dean Valle acquired 123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$120.97 ($80.11) per share, with a total value of A$14,878.94 ($9,853.60).

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $3.928 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a yield of 3.18%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.62%.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.