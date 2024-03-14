Reviewing Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) and Locafy (NASDAQ:LCFY)

Locafy (NASDAQ:LCFY – Get Free Report) and Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Locafy has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magnite has a beta of 2.27, indicating that its stock price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Locafy and Magnite’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Locafy $4.29 million 1.80 -$2.62 million ($4.31) -1.40 Magnite $619.71 million 2.60 -$159.18 million ($1.24) -9.27

Analyst Recommendations

Locafy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Magnite. Magnite is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Locafy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Locafy and Magnite, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Locafy 0 0 0 0 N/A Magnite 0 2 8 0 2.80

Magnite has a consensus price target of $14.78, indicating a potential upside of 28.50%. Given Magnite’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Magnite is more favorable than Locafy.

Profitability

This table compares Locafy and Magnite’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Locafy -102.60% -219.58% -83.17% Magnite -25.69% 2.52% 0.69%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Locafy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.4% of Magnite shares are held by institutional investors. 28.7% of Locafy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Magnite shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Magnite beats Locafy on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Locafy

Locafy Limited operates as a software-as-a-service company (SaaS) that specializes in search engine marketing in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Publishing, Direct Sales, and Reseller Sales. It focuses on commercializing its SaaS online publishing technology platform that comprises an integrated suite of solutions. The company also owns and operates several online directories and offers search engine optimization solutions, which include creation of proximity pages and proximity networks, local pages, and map pack booster. In addition, its platform publishes content to various devices that uses a web browser to display web content, as well as programmatically optimizes the published content for local search. The company offers its solutions directly to customers, as well as through digital agencies and search engine optimization freelancers. The company was formerly known as Moboom Limited and changed its name to Locafy Limited in January 2021. Locafy Limited was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc. operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory. It markets its technology solutions to buyers and sellers through a sales teams that operate from various locations. The company was formerly known as The Rubicon Project, Inc. and changed name to Magnite, Inc. in July 2020. Magnite, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

