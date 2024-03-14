Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) Director Sells C$174,857.67 in Stock

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) Director Naira Saeed sold 1,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$108.81, for a total transaction of C$174,857.67.
Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at C$111.50 on Thursday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$82.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$112.12. The company has a market cap of C$34.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$104.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$97.90.
Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.99 by C$0.03. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 38.19%. The company had revenue of C$2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.44 billion. Analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 6.4218182 EPS for the current year.
Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.
