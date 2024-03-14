RESAAS Services (OTCMKTS:RSASF) Trading Up 3.7%

RESAAS Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSASF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21. 2,002 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 5,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

RESAAS Services Stock Up 3.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $16.79 million, a PE ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.24.

RESAAS Services Company Profile

RESAAS Services Inc engages in the development of web and mobile communications software for the real estate industry. The company offers a suite of tools, which integrate with the platform, including a global referral network, lead generation engine, listing management, client engagement modules, customer relationship management tools, analytics, file sharing, payment system, and advertising engine.

