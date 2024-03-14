Request Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $144.23 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One Request token can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000205 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Request has traded up 15.6% against the U.S. dollar. Request has a market capitalization of $144.23 million and $6.19 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Request alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00005770 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00025866 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00016844 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001696 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,652.84 or 1.00250549 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00009848 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.62 or 0.00175411 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000077 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. Request’s official website is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.14804844 USD and is down -5.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 127 active market(s) with $8,048,993.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.