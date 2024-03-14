Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Republic First Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:FRBK opened at $0.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.11. Republic First Bancorp has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $1.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Republic First Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Republic First Bancorp by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 28,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 3,781 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 4,824 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 239,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 6,545 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Republic First Bancorp by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 487,946 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.27% of the company’s stock.

About Republic First Bancorp

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

