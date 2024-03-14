Rempart Asset Management Inc. Has $9.96 Million Stock Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Rempart Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 377,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,034 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Renewable Partners makes up about 2.1% of Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Rempart Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Brookfield Renewable Partners worth $9,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 363.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 101.8% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on BEP. StockNews.com cut shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group cut shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Renewable Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.91.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of BEP traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.67. 66,780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,897. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.34. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $19.97 and a 52 week high of $32.76. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.75 and a beta of 0.80.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.355 dividend. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is currently -421.88%.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and Asia. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

