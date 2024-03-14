Rempart Asset Management Inc. Has $260,000 Stock Position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Rempart Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,550 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMO. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,557,885 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,758,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,847 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Imperial Oil by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,069,354 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $341,591,000 after acquiring an additional 109,916 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Imperial Oil by 114.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,371,517 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $209,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,671 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Imperial Oil by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,737,291 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $168,591,000 after acquiring an additional 589,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Imperial Oil by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,557,092 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $124,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Imperial Oil from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.33.

Imperial Oil Trading Up 0.3 %

Imperial Oil stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.35. 43,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,239. Imperial Oil Limited has a 52 week low of $44.22 and a 52 week high of $68.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.48.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $9.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.29 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 9.59%. Analysts expect that Imperial Oil Limited will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.4473 per share. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is currently 28.05%.

Imperial Oil Profile

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

