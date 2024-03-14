Rempart Asset Management Inc. Has $17.64 Million Stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Rempart Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 548,737 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the period. Suncor Energy accounts for approximately 3.6% of Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $17,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 163.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,402,041 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $480,908,000 after buying an additional 10,168,941 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,823,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $548,183,000 after buying an additional 7,438,559 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $199,877,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 19,971,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $585,740,000 after buying an additional 5,457,851 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,466,624 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $566,123,000 after buying an additional 4,271,009 shares during the period. 60.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SU traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.84. The stock had a trading volume of 595,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,366,165. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.08. The firm has a market cap of $46.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.12. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.59 and a fifty-two week high of $35.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.406 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 34.26%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

