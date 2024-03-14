Rempart Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Rempart Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Watchman Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 18,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 20,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PG traded down $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $161.77. 1,030,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,863,412. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $138.81 and a 12 month high of $162.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.61.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The firm had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.98%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total value of $3,549,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,845 shares in the company, valued at $5,943,835.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total transaction of $3,549,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,943,835.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 3,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total transaction of $620,719.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,891.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 279,063 shares of company stock worth $43,187,745 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.41.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

