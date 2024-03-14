Rempart Asset Management Inc. Acquires 43,335 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Rempart Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 39.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 154,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,335 shares during the period. Brookfield Renewable accounts for approximately 0.9% of Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $4,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 3.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 1.6% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 21,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 20.6% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 0.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 50,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 1.3% in the second quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 39,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BEPC traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.77 and a fifty-two week high of $36.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.28. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.72 and a beta of 1.09.

Brookfield Renewable Increases Dividend

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.15. Brookfield Renewable had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.355 per share. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is currently -443.75%.

Brookfield Renewable Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,857 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading

