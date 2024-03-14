Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) traded down 6.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.53 and last traded at $8.53. 55,422 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 997,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.14.

A number of research analysts have commented on RLAY shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Relay Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.69.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.66.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.09. Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,263.49% and a negative return on equity of 42.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,650,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,261,000 after acquiring an additional 98,025 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Relay Therapeutics by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 101,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 12,059 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Relay Therapeutics by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 983,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,827,000 after buying an additional 91,782 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,084,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Relay Therapeutics by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and GDC-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

