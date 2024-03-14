Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reed’s Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of Reed’s stock opened at $1.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.14. Reed’s has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $3.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.37.

About Reed’s

Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.

