Redzone Resources (CVE:REZ) Shares Up 10%

Redzone Resources Ltd (CVE:REZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 10% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 10,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 29,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.
Redzone Resources Stock Up 10.0 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.83 million and a PE ratio of -2.00.
Redzone Resources Company Profile
Redzone Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company holds a 55% interest in the Lara Socos porphyry copper molybdenum property consisting of three mineral concessions covering an area of 1,800 hectares located on the southern coast of Peru.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Redzone Resources
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Defense Contractor Stocks Explained, Plus Investment Guide
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Oracle’s AI Cloud Demand Fuels Profitability Surge
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Analysts Lead These Markets: The Most Upgraded Stocks in Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Redzone Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redzone Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.