Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Trading Down 9%

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) traded down 9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.48 and last traded at $6.48. 4,023,765 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 5,139,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.12.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Redfin from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 29th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Redfin from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Redfin in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Redfin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.06.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.91. The company has a market cap of $769.10 million, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 2.67.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $218.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.32 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 11.95% and a negative return on equity of 1,780.89%. Redfin’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.83) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Redfin Co. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Redfin news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 7,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $54,620.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,607.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Redfin news, insider Anna Stevens sold 10,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $73,569.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,934.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christian John Taubman sold 7,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $54,620.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,607.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDFN. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Redfin during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Redfin during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Redfin during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Redfin during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Redfin during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

