ReddCoin Trading Up 158.6% Over Last Week (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 124.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded up 158.6% against the US dollar. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $7.46 million and $199.87 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00019443 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.24 or 0.00133053 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00008436 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000036 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000162 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000085 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001410 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.