Red Spruce Capital LLC Sells 90 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Red Spruce Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,496,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,565,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,965 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 68,873.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,724,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $745,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,828 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 3,399.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,456,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,998 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $497,958,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $245,541,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on ROP shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen cut shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $557.00.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $548.16. 138,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,890. The firm has a market cap of $58.66 billion, a PE ratio of 42.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.99. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $416.77 and a fifty-two week high of $562.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $544.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $522.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.27%.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.