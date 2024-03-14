Red Spruce Capital LLC Sells 80 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Red Spruce Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Lithia Motors comprises 1.4% of Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $2,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LAD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,112,000 after buying an additional 10,649 shares during the period. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 7.2% during the second quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,147,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,893,000 after purchasing an additional 77,437 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 6.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 839,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,152,000 after buying an additional 48,010 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 807,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,459,000 after buying an additional 29,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFN Partners Management LP grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 751,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,413,000 after buying an additional 225,806 shares during the period.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LAD shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $440.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com lowered Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $336.40.

Lithia Motors Price Performance

LAD stock traded down $8.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $281.11. The company had a trading volume of 129,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,483. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $295.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $287.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.59. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.65 and a 1 year high of $331.96.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $8.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.05 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 35.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.51%.

Insider Activity at Lithia Motors

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.84, for a total transaction of $40,208.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,010.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lithia Motors Profile

(Free Report)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company's Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products.

See Also

