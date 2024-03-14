Red Spruce Capital LLC Sells 2,268 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Red Spruce Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,268 shares during the quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 224.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Down 2.3 %

STWD traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.91. The company had a trading volume of 835,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,158,990. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.06 and a 12 month high of $22.29. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.65.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Starwood Property Trust

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.64%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 179.44%.

In other Starwood Property Trust news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $508,250.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 925,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,825,254.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $508,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 925,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,825,254.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $1,654,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 950,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,978,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on STWD. UBS Group started coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price target (down from $22.50) on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starwood Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

