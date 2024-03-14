Red Spruce Capital LLC Sells 196 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Red Spruce Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,157 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Applied Materials makes up approximately 2.8% of Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 4.6% in the third quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 1,721 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.3% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 28,027 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,880,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,389 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMAT traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $200.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,859,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,827,918. The company has a market capitalization of $166.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.71. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.00 and a 12 month high of $214.26.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 27.03%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 15.06%.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMAT. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.83.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

