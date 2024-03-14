Red Spruce Capital LLC Raises Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the third quarter worth $32,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on TAP. HSBC started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.57.

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of TAP stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.50. 1,097,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,635,533. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.83. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $49.32 and a 12-month high of $70.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is 40.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Tracey Joubert sold 2,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total transaction of $167,285.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,654,679.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

