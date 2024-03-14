Red Spruce Capital LLC Purchases 475 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,840 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its stake in Trex by 2,324.6% in the 4th quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,180,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trex by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,421,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $653,237,000 after buying an additional 1,034,669 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Trex during the 4th quarter valued at $35,763,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Trex by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,777,034 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $313,182,000 after buying an additional 776,165 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Trex by 389.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 892,913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,797,000 after acquiring an additional 710,648 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TREX traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $95.18. The stock had a trading volume of 295,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,460. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.44 and its 200-day moving average is $74.25. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.90 and a 52 week high of $101.91. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.24, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.58.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $195.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.40 million. Trex had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 18.76%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TREX shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Trex from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Trex from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Trex in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Trex from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Trex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.89.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

