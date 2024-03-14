Red Spruce Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter worth $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX traded down $3.39 on Thursday, reaching $138.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 621,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,926. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.06, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.25. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.04 and a 52-week high of $143.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.31. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $28,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.74, for a total value of $1,267,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,091.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $28,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 259,055 shares of company stock valued at $34,402,873. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NBIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.52.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

