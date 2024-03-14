Red Spruce Capital LLC Increases Position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 597.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 335.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 9,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.11, for a total transaction of $1,520,603.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,961. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 9,867 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.11, for a total value of $1,520,603.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,961. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 75,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.47, for a total transaction of $11,957,670.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 459,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,737,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 160,525 shares of company stock worth $22,993,575. Corporate insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE H traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $155.90. 141,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,387. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52-week low of $96.77 and a 52-week high of $159.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 76.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 1.49.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

H has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.13.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

