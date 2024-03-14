Red Spruce Capital LLC Has $1.88 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Red Spruce Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 37,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Baron Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,354,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,236,000 after acquiring an additional 16,186 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,136,000. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 60,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $159.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,901,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,995,987. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.03. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $144.95 and a 1-year high of $175.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $383.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.02 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.27% and a net margin of 37.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 34.47%.

In other news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $96,142.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,099,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,810,030.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $96,142.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,099,575 shares in the company, valued at $105,810,030.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $9,281,969.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 141,416 shares in the company, valued at $22,099,078.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.31.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

