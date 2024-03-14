Red Spruce Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for approximately 2.5% of Red Spruce Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter worth $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Trading Up 0.6 %

PYPL stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.85. 12,987,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,327,252. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $77.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PayPal from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.63.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

