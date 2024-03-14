Red Spruce Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its stake in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Linde comprises about 1.9% of Red Spruce Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Linde by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter worth $806,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.8% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 21,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,061,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Linde by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,886,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Linde in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Linde from $434.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.79.

Shares of LIN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $474.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,559,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,502. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $324.11 and a 1 year high of $477.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $228.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $425.87 and a 200 day moving average of $403.89.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $1.39 dividend. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 40.48%.

In other news, VP Juergen Nowicki sold 13,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total transaction of $6,030,344.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,177,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Juergen Nowicki sold 13,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total value of $6,030,344.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total value of $2,466,417.03. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,695.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,248 shares of company stock worth $35,811,988. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

