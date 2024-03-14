Red Spruce Capital LLC Acquires 665 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric comprises approximately 1.5% of Red Spruce Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 39,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $3,002,000. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 5.7% in the third quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 77,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 13,571.4% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 12,350 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.61.

Shares of EMR traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $110.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,358,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,844,358. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.10. The company has a market capitalization of $63.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.36. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $76.94 and a 1-year high of $111.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.94%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

