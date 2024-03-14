Red Spruce Capital LLC Acquires 179 Shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,465 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. SouthState makes up 1.3% of Red Spruce Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in SouthState were worth $2,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in SouthState by 324.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of SouthState by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SouthState in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SouthState during the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in SouthState by 72.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SouthState alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SSB shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on SouthState from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James cut SouthState from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of SouthState from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of SouthState in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price (up previously from $96.00) on shares of SouthState in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Renee R. Brooks sold 4,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total value of $344,620.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,718,178.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SouthState Price Performance

NASDAQ:SSB traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.07. The stock had a trading volume of 102,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,229. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. SouthState Co. has a 12 month low of $59.51 and a 12 month high of $87.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.74.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $419.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.08 million. SouthState had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 9.85%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SouthState Co. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

SouthState Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.20%.

SouthState Profile

(Free Report)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.