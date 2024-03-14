Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) to Issue Mar 24 Dividend of $0.26

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:OGet Free Report) declared a mar 24 dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.257 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 15th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th.

Realty Income has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 31 years. Realty Income has a payout ratio of 192.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Realty Income to earn $4.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.5%.

NYSE:O opened at $52.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Realty Income has a fifty-two week low of $45.03 and a fifty-two week high of $64.18. The company has a market cap of $45.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.49, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.57.

Realty Income (NYSE:OGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.72). Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $199,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,590 shares in the company, valued at $603,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of O. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Realty Income by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Realty Income by 13.8% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 48,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 4.4% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 4,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

O has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.96.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

