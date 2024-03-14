RBG Holdings plc (LON:RBGP) Insider Acquires £29,999.97 in Stock

RBG Holdings plc (LON:RBGP – Get Free Report) insider Jon Divers bought 333,333 shares of RBG stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of £29,999.97 ($38,436.86).

RBG Stock Up 1.1 %

LON:RBGP traded up GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 8.85 ($0.11). The stock had a trading volume of 10,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,966. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 9.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 15.97. RBG Holdings plc has a 1-year low of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 56 ($0.72). The company has a market capitalization of £9.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.50 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

RBG Company Profile

RBG Holdings plc provides legal and professional services to companies, banks, entrepreneurs, and individuals in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Legal Services, Litigation Finance, and Other Professional Services segments. The company offers legal services in respect of commercial disputes, including claims for breach of contract, negligence, commercial fraud, shareholder, and company disputes, as well as cross-border insolvency services; and corporate investigations, financial crime, contentious probate, arbitration, and mediation services to companies, banks, entrepreneurs, and individuals.

