Raymond van Hulst Acquires 12,997 Shares of Omni Bridgeway Limited (ASX:OBL) Stock

Omni Bridgeway Limited (ASX:OBL – Get Free Report) insider Raymond van Hulst purchased 12,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.55 ($1.02) per share, with a total value of A$20,093.36 ($13,306.86).
Raymond van Hulst also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 7th, Raymond van Hulst purchased 37,003 shares of Omni Bridgeway stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.55 ($1.03) per share, with a total value of A$57,465.66 ($38,056.73).
- On Monday, January 29th, Raymond van Hulst 505,642 shares of Omni Bridgeway stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.77, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.48.
Omni Bridgeway Limited offers dispute and litigation finance services in Australia, the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers dispute funding solutions, including bankruptcy, commercial, intellectual property, investor recoveries, class/group actions, appeals, and whistleblower.
