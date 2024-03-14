Raymond James Raises VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) Price Target to C$9.00

VerticalScope (TSE:FORA – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 50.00% from the company’s current price.

FORA has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities upgraded VerticalScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of VerticalScope from C$8.25 to C$7.60 in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

TSE:FORA traded up C$0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$6.00. 32,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,866. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.95. The firm has a market cap of C$110.34 million, a PE ratio of -13.95 and a beta of -0.53. VerticalScope has a twelve month low of C$2.64 and a twelve month high of C$6.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$4.52 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.00.

VerticalScope Holdings Inc, a technology company, operates a cloud-based digital community platform for online enthusiast communities in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It provides digital advertising services, including direct advertising campaigns, programmatic advertising, and custom content solutions; and e-commerce solutions.

