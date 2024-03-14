Raymond James Raises VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) Price Target to C$9.00

VerticalScope (TSE:FORA – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 50.00% from the company’s current price.
FORA has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities upgraded VerticalScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of VerticalScope from C$8.25 to C$7.60 in a research report on Friday, March 8th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VerticalScope
VerticalScope Price Performance
VerticalScope Company Profile
VerticalScope Holdings Inc, a technology company, operates a cloud-based digital community platform for online enthusiast communities in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It provides digital advertising services, including direct advertising campaigns, programmatic advertising, and custom content solutions; and e-commerce solutions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than VerticalScope
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Defense Contractor Stocks Explained, Plus Investment Guide
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Oracle’s AI Cloud Demand Fuels Profitability Surge
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Analysts Lead These Markets: The Most Upgraded Stocks in Q1
Receive News & Ratings for VerticalScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VerticalScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.