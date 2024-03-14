Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) Director Benjamin E. Godley Acquires 1,965 Shares of Stock

Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Free Report) Director Benjamin E. Godley acquired 1,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $27,411.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

RAND traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $13.80. 1,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,732. Rand Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $14.55. The company has a current ratio of 23.73, a quick ratio of 23.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.42.

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The asset manager reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.93 million during the quarter. Rand Capital had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 88.95%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%. Rand Capital’s payout ratio is 39.53%.

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in subordinated debt with warrants or preferred equity and venture capital investments. Within private equity, the firm specializing in capital growth and lower middle market investments. Within venture capital, it specializing in early to late-stage private businesses.

