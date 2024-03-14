Raiz Invest Limited (ASX:RZI) Insider Brendan Malone Buys 2,025,029 Shares of Stock

Raiz Invest Limited (ASX:RZI – Get Free Report) insider Brendan Malone bought 2,025,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.20 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of A$405,005.80 ($268,215.76).

The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61.

Raiz Invest Company Profile

Raiz Invest Limited provides financial services and products through its mobile micro-investing platform in Australia, Indonesia, and Malaysia. The company operates through two segments, Raiz Invest Micro-Investing Platform and Other Financial segments. Its platform offers customers a way to invest money using the Raiz mobile application or through the Raiz Website.

