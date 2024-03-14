Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $19.13

Radius Recycling, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.13 and last traded at $19.15, with a volume of 38414 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.86.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Radius Recycling from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.36 and a 200-day moving average of $26.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.42 million, a P/E ratio of -21.13 and a beta of 1.60.

Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.07. Radius Recycling had a negative net margin of 0.88% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $672.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Radius Recycling, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Radius Recycling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -79.79%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Radius Recycling by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 291,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,150,000 after acquiring an additional 52,677 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Radius Recycling by 53.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radius Recycling during the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Radius Recycling by 60.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Radius Recycling in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,989,000. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radius Recycling, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

