Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.140–0.120 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $680.0 million-$690.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $709.4 million. Rackspace Technology also updated its Q1 guidance to ($0.14)-($0.12) EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rackspace Technology has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.33.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Rackspace Technology stock opened at $1.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $386.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.74. Rackspace Technology has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.44.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.74 million. Rackspace Technology had a negative return on equity of 10.18% and a negative net margin of 35.70%. Rackspace Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Rackspace Technology

In related news, EVP Brian Lillie sold 139,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total transaction of $226,315.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,608,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,605,377.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Rackspace Technology news, EVP Brian Lillie sold 139,701 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total value of $226,315.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,608,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,605,377.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amar Maletira sold 37,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total value of $71,896.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,638,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,905,772.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 199,245 shares of company stock worth $335,185 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rackspace Technology

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the second quarter worth about $28,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through two segments, Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.