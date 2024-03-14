Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 18,469 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 121% from the previous session’s volume of 8,355 shares.The stock last traded at $5.12 and had previously closed at $4.93.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRTEB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Qurate Retail in the second quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Qurate Retail by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. 2.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

