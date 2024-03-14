PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $89.00

PZ Cussons plc (LON:PZC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 89 ($1.14) and last traded at GBX 89 ($1.14), with a volume of 1133704 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 95 ($1.22).

A number of research firms have weighed in on PZC. Barclays lowered shares of PZ Cussons to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 111 ($1.42) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of PZ Cussons in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 184.33 ($2.36).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 118.35 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 136.38. The company has a market cap of £387.13 million, a PE ratio of -1,130.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.81, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 1.17%. PZ Cussons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6,250.00%.

In related news, insider David A. Tyler acquired 46,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.37) per share, for a total transaction of £49,760.35 ($63,754.45). In other news, insider Sarah Pollard sold 7,403 shares of PZ Cussons stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.28), for a total value of £7,403 ($9,484.95). Also, insider David A. Tyler bought 46,505 shares of PZ Cussons stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.37) per share, with a total value of £49,760.35 ($63,754.45). Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 46,856 shares of company stock worth $5,020,985. Insiders own 46.13% of the company’s stock.

PZ Cussons plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells baby, beauty, and hygiene products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers toiletries, pharmaceuticals, electrical goods, edible oils, fats and spreads, nutritional products, shampoos, body washes, toothpastes, toothbrushes, skin and hair care products, food pouches, cereals, snacks, flavors, and fragrances; beauty soaps, lotions, wipes, creams, shower gels, foam-bursts, bar soaps, deodorants, bath infusions, handwashes, and conditioners; ointments; dishwashing liquids, dishwasher tablets, dishwasher gels, dishwasher capsules, rinse aids, liquid detergents, laundry soaps, and laundry solutions; and cooking and vegetable oils.

