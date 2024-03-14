Public Policy Holding Company, Inc. (LON:PPHC) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Public Policy Holding Company, Inc. (LON:PPHC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Public Policy’s previous dividend of $0.05. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Public Policy Stock Performance

Shares of PPHC opened at GBX 110 ($1.41) on Thursday. Public Policy has a one year low of GBX 103 ($1.32) and a one year high of GBX 140 ($1.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.02, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of £126.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1,216.67 and a beta of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 111.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 116.70.

Public Policy Company Profile

Public Policy Holding Company, Inc provides public policy advisory, communications, and related advisory services. It operates in two segments, Lobbying Consulting and Public Affairs Consulting. The Lobbying Consulting segment offers federal and state advocacy, strategic guidance, political intelligence, and issue monitoring services.

