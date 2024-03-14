Public Policy Holding Company, Inc. (LON:PPHC) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Public Policy Holding Company, Inc. (LON:PPHC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Public Policy’s previous dividend of $0.05. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Public Policy Stock Performance
Shares of PPHC opened at GBX 110 ($1.41) on Thursday. Public Policy has a one year low of GBX 103 ($1.32) and a one year high of GBX 140 ($1.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.02, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of £126.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1,216.67 and a beta of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 111.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 116.70.
Public Policy Company Profile
