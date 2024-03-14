ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) Shares Purchased by Peoples Bank KS

Peoples Bank KS grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Free Report) by 97.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bank KS’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the second quarter worth $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 318.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 5,556.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,057 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 49.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the third quarter worth about $33,000.

NYSEARCA:BOIL traded up $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $14.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,867,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,682,448. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas has a 12-month low of $13.27 and a 12-month high of $108.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.75.

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas as reflected through publicly traded natural gas futures contracts.

