ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Acquired by Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF makes up about 0.8% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,524,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,013,000 after buying an additional 34,122 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 128,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,376,000 after purchasing an additional 35,757 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter valued at $71,000. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 383.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 10,108 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 411,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,457,000 after buying an additional 18,306 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $99.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501,323 shares. The company has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.63 and its 200 day moving average is $92.34. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.