ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Holdings Cut by Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Free Report) by 37.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short QQQ were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TAP Consulting LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 953,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,380,000 after acquiring an additional 42,121 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 2.6% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 431,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,699,000 after purchasing an additional 11,003 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth about $675,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in ProShares Short QQQ by 433.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 91,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 74,092 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares Short QQQ alerts:

ProShares Short QQQ Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of PSQ traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $8.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,006,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,523,629. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.97. ProShares Short QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.43.

About ProShares Short QQQ

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.