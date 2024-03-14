ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday.

ProQR Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ProQR Therapeutics stock opened at $2.33 on Monday. ProQR Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $3.85. The company has a market cap of $188.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProQR Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monaco Asset Management SAM grew its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 58.9% in the third quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 377,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 210.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 173,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 117,400 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 198.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 37,121 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 69.0% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 74,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 30,248 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1).

