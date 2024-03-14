Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by GoalVest Advisory LLC

GoalVest Advisory LLC decreased its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 37.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the second quarter valued at $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Prologis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Prologis by 966.7% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.73.

Insider Activity

In other Prologis news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $13,763,689.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prologis Stock Down 0.9 %

Prologis stock opened at $133.34 on Thursday. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.64 and a twelve month high of $137.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $123.32 billion, a PE ratio of 40.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.36.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 116.72%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

