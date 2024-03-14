Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA cut its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,408 shares during the quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 287,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,324,000 after buying an additional 42,073 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 144,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,283,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 83,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,366,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis stock traded down $3.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $129.61. 1,344,147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,070,279. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.36. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.64 and a 12-month high of $137.52. The firm has a market cap of $119.87 billion, a PE ratio of 40.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.72%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PLD shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet raised Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.73.

In other news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $13,763,689.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

