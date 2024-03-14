ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Shares of ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) rose 3.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.69 and last traded at $7.66. Approximately 176,767 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 800,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.37.

ProFrac Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.56 and its 200 day moving average is $8.72. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProFrac

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in ProFrac in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in ProFrac in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in ProFrac by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in ProFrac in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in ProFrac by 1,789.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 7,299 shares during the last quarter.

About ProFrac

ProFrac Holding Corp., an integrated energy services company, provides stimulation services, proppants production, and other complementary products and services to oil and gas companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

