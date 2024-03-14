Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Short Interest Update

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the February 14th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMC. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF stock opened at $51.18 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.02. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $37.11 and a 12 month high of $51.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.92.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Increases Dividend

About Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.1814 dividend. This is an increase from Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

